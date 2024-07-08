NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Representa Foundation are excited to invite you to DFW’s annual Colombian Festival! This year, the festival is excited to be held on July 20, the day of Colombia’s independence, for the first time in the event’s history.

The festival will be in Levy Event Plaza in Irving this year, and feature live music, dance, and Colombian food and culture from a vast selection of authentic regions. Don’t miss performances from legendary artists Los Diablitos del Vallenato and Mr. Black!

Tickets are on sale now, so don’t miss out!

Dallas Colombian Festival 2024

Saturday, July 20

Starts at 2 p.m.

Levy Event Plaza

501 E Las Colinas Blvd

Irving, TX

For tickets, click HERE

About Representa Foundation: Representa Foundation is a non-profit 501c3 organization with over 250 members that seeks to promote, disseminate and inculcate rich Latin American culture across Dallas and the DFW area, passing it down to the next generation. Find out more information HERE.