Celebrate Diwali in Irving

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha invite you to celebrate Diwali, often referred to as the “Festival of Lights,” at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Irving on Saturday, November 2, from noon – 8pm.

This event will feature a colorful mandir that will radiate with a beautiful display of lights, handmade decorations, and intricate Indian art. The centerpiece of Diwali will be the Annakut, or “mountain of food”, showcasing a diverse array of Indian dishes and delicacies. There will also be fireworks, special activities for children and youth, food stalls, games and more for everyone!

Diwali is a shared time of joy and celebration, not only for Hindus, but for people of many religious and cultural backgrounds. Diwali symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. It unites communities through tradition, reflection, and festivities.

Celebrate Diwali

Grand Annakut Darshan & Fireworks

Saturday, November 2

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

4601 N. State Hwy. 161

Irving

For more information, click HERE.

About BAPS

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (B.A.P.S) is a volunteer-driven spiritual organization committed to fostering individual growth through Hindu values of faith, service, and harmony. It enriches society with the devoted efforts of tens of thousands of volunteers from diverse professional and social backgrounds, contributing millions of volunteer hours annually. Under the spiritual leadership of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS nurtures Hindu traditions in over 100 North American and 3,500 communities worldwide. Through these communities, it champions holistic personal growth, promotes social progress, and encourages diversity by embracing all. For more details, visit www.baps.org.