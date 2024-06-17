Art and War in the Renaissance: The Battle of Pavia Tapestries at the Kimbell Art Museum

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and The Kimbell Art Museum are thrilled to invite you to come and see this latest exhibit, which was first shown by Charles V in 1531. Art and War in the Renaissance: The Battle of Pavia tells the story of Holy Roman Emperor Charles V’s victory over the French King Francis I.

The nearly 500-year old conflict was dynamically recorded over seven episodic tapestries, each measuring about twenty-eight feet wide and fourteen feet tall! A selection of arms and armor will be on display along with the tapestries, adding even greater depth to the experience for guests, and an audio tour is available on the Kimbell app.

The exhibit runs from Now through September 15th, then returns to it’s home in Naples, so don’t miss out on this majestic opportunity! Get tickets HERE.

Art and War in the Renaissance: The Battle of Pavia Tapestries

Now – September 15

The Kimbell Art Museum

3333 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Fort Worth, TX. 76107

www.kimbellart.org

About The Kimbell Art Museum

The Kimbell Art Museum was founded in 1972 and is owned and operated by the Kimbell Art Foundation, charged by the late Mr. Kimbell to create a museum “of the first class”. Since then, the museum seeks to find work of outstanding merit for the purpose of education and conservation. For more information, visit www.kimbellart.org.