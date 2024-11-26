All Aboard for the DART Student Art Contest

The 2025 DART Student Art Contest is here! NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are partnering with DART to get the word out to all the aspiring young artists from kindergarten through 12th grade to enter this fun and engaging contest now through February 13, 2025.

Parents can encourage their children to enter the contest and win cash and prizes. Winning work will also be features in local art galleries and on DART buses and trains. For complete rules and prize information, click HERE.

This year’s theme is “Fantastic journeys start on DART!” Life has many fantastic stops, and children can discover them all on DART. No matter which modes they choose -- DART Rail, buses, GoLink, the TRE, the Dallas Streetcar and the M-Line Trolley -- DART is the perfect way to begin their next great adventure! Where will your child’s journey lead them? Enter today!

The 2025 DART Student Art Contest

“Fantastic journeys start on DART”

Now - Thursday, February 13, 2025

K - 12th grade

For more information, click HERE.