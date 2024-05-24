FC Dallas taps youth orchestra to accompany exciting drone show Saturday

FC Dallas has hosted a number of exciting drone and fireworks shows this season. On Saturday, they are calling on a group of talented young people for a little help.

The professional soccer organization asked the kids from the Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra to score the music for Saturday night's display.

GDYO is a nonprofit dedicated to providing music performance and growth opportunities for countless students across DFW. The program fosters musical education in youth ages 6 to 18 and features ensembles made up of students from 150 different schools from 50 different communities.

Students from GDYO’s wind symphony have selected some lively pieces to play on Saturday, live on a stage at the soccer field in Frisco.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"I think it'll be super fun to be out in the stadium and have the lights above us and people enjoying the music that goes along with the show,” said Jeremy Kondrat, a conductor for GDYO.

To the theme of Night at the Museum, the kids will perform alongside 1,000 drones flying in the sky, replicating famous artworks such as Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh and other works by Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali.

Students said this is their most interesting challenge yet.

"We were a little surprised by the opportunity at first because normally we're performing in concert halls in Dallas,” said Joshua Rabady, a clarinet player for the GDYO wind symphony. “But I think it's really wonderful. It's really interesting getting to play for a drone show."

FC Dallas' game against Real Salt Lake kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Toyota Stadium.

Spectators can watch the drone show after the soccer match, which should happen at about 9 p.m. once the sky is dark.

Click here to buy tickets for Saturday’s match.