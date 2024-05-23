FC Dallas advances to quarterfinals of Lamar Hunt US Open Cup with 2-1 win over Tampa Bay Rowdies

FC Dallas defeated Tampa Bay Rowdies 2-1 on Wednesday night at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, Florida and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

FC Dallas will face Sporting Kansas City in the quarterfinals of the national tournament on Tuesday, July 9 or Wednesday, July 10.

FC Dallas midfielder Patrickson Delgado scored the first goal of his professional career in the 15’. The Ecuadorian has played 13 games for Dallas since arriving on loan in 2024 from Independiente del Valle of Ecuador.

In his second Open Cup match, FC Dallas rookie Logan Farrington scored his second professional goal in the 26’. Farrington's strike marked the 122nd goal for Dallas in the Open Cup. Farrington’s shot was the second of the game for Dallas, both resulting in goals.

Goalkeeper Maarten Paes registered a career-high eight saves in Round of 16 win.

FC Dallas obtained its first official road win of the 2024 season. With this win, head coach Nico Estévez is now 3-2-0 in Open Cup action. Dallas obtained its 14th Open Cup road win and is now 38-23-6 all-time in the competition.

UP NEXT: WESTERN CONFERENCE LEADERS VISIT TOYOTA STADIUM

Following Open Cup play, FC Dallas returns to Toyota Stadium versus Real Salt Lake on Saturday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m. on Night at the Museum presented by WinStar World Casino & Resort. The match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the FC Dallas app in Spanish and English, and Talk Radio 1190 AM in English.