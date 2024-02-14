Dallas Mavericks

Irving and Doncic lead Mavericks past Wenbanyama and Spurs

Kyrie Irving scored 34 points, Luka Doncic had 27 before leaving early in the fourth period and the Dallas Mavericks overcame an early 15-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 116-93 on Wednesday night.

Doncic left three minutes into the fourth quarter holding his neck. A team spokesman said Doncic, who also had nine rebounds and eight assists in 31 minutes, received treatment.

The game was the last for both teams before the NBA All-Star break, with the Mavericks winning a season-best sixth straight and Spurs falling for the eighth time in nine contests.

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama had 26 points — 20 in the first half — and nine rebounds in his belated Dallas debut. He was a late scratch in the Spurs’ first trip to American Airlines Center in late December when he sprained an ankle during warmups, stepping on a ball boy’s foot.

Dallas outscored San Antonio 15-1 closing the first half to lead 56-51, then began the third quarter on a 26-7 run. The Mavericks led by 29 points.

Dereck Lively II returned to Dallas’ lineup after missing seven games with a broken nose and wore a protective mask. Seeing limited time off the bench, Lively had eight points and five rebounds in 17 minutes.

Spurs: At Sacramento on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Mavericks: Host Phoenix on Thursday, Feb. 22.

