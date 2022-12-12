NFL

Cowboys Sign Ex-Colts Star T.Y. Hilton Amid Odell Beckham Jr. Pursuit

The Hilton signing comes a week after Dallas hosted Odell Beckham Jr. for a free-agent visit

By Eric Mullin

Cowboys sign ex-Colts star T.Y. Hilton amid OBJ pursuit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Dallas Cowboys have added a multi-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

No, not Odell Beckham Jr.

Dallas has signed four-time Pro Bowl wideout T.Y. Hilton, the team announced Monday afternoon.

Hilton, 32, spent each of his previous 10 NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, racking up 631 receptions for 9,631 yards and 53 touchdowns over 143 games. He's reached the 1,000-yard receiving mark five times, with 2018 being his last time doing so.

The 2012 third-round pick most recently appeared in 10 games with Indy last season, catching 23 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns.

The Hilton signing comes just a week after the Cowboys hosted Odell Beckham Jr. for a free-agent visit. Dallas was one of three teams that met with Beckham Jr., along with the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants. The Cowboys, however, reportedly were concerned about the three-time Pro Bowler's recovery from a torn ACL and whether he'd be able to play before mid-January.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said as recently as Sunday that Dallas hadn't moved on from Beckham Jr. And according to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, the Cowboys still haven't ruled out adding Beckham Jr. as the two sides remain in contact.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, meanwhile, told reporters that Hilton has a chance to debut for the 10-3 Cowboys on Sunday against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

