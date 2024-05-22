Washington DC

Republican National Committee headquarters under lockdown after being sent vials of blood

A hazardous materials team from the Capitol Police is on site.

By Dasha Burns, Olympia Sonnier, Matt Dixon, Frank Throp V and Summer Concepcion | NBC News

AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File

The Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., was under lockdown Wednesday morning after someone sent vials of blood to the building, three sources familiar with the situation told NBC News.

A hazardous materials team from the U.S. Capitol Police is on site.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The suspicious package was cleared, the Capitol Police told NBC News. But one of the sources familiar with the situation said the building was still on lockdown and the blood was being tested.

It is unclear if a suspect is in custody.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Washington DC
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us