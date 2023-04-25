3 TSA Agents Hurt After ‘Unprovoked' Attack at Phoenix Airport, Agency Says

Three Transportation Security Administration officers were hurt Tuesday in an “unprovoked” attack by a passenger at a security checkpoint at Phoenix’ airport, the TSA said.

The attack happened shortly before 6 a.m. at a checkpoint at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, as the female passenger was in the security screening process, the agency said in a statement.

The TSA called the assault an “unprovoked and brazen physical attack against our employees,” and said it was unacceptable.

Two of the three TSA agents were taken to a hospital, and were later released, it said. The passenger was taken into custody by police.

Phoenix police said a 19-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and booked without incident.

