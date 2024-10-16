Red Cross installs free smoke alarms during Sound the Alarm events

The American Red Cross North Texas Region is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the National Red Cross Home Fire Campaign.
The organization is hosting Sound the Alarm events across Texas in celebration. Red Cross volunteers, employees and community partners will be going door-to-door to install free smoke alarms in homes.
The Home Fire Campaign helps educate people about home fire safety and install free smoke alarms in homes that don't have them.
Through the Sound the Alarm events and the Home Fire Campaign, the Red Cross has installed more than 53,200 free smoke alarms in the North Texas Region since 2014.
Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
The events kicked off in Fort Worth on Oct. 5. Here is a list of events in North Texas.
Saturday, Oct. 5
- Fort Worth, Texas
- Dumas, Texas
- Brownwood, Texas
Saturday, Oct. 12
- Balch Springs, Texas
- Dawson, Texas
- Texarkana, Texas
- Ravenna, Texas
- Denver City, Texas
Saturday, Oct. 19
- Jacksboro, Texas
- Burleson, Texas
- Carthage, Texas
Saturday, Oct. 26
- Gilmer, Texas
- Ladonia, Texas
- Dodd City, Texas
- Windom, Texas
- Honey Grove, Texas
- DeSoto, Texas
To sign up for a free smoke alarm installation year-round visit redcross.org/ntxhms or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Texas News
News from around the state of Texas.
Volunteers can sign up here.