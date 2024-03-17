The Dallas Police Department is looking into the sudden death of a little girl who passed away early last week, days before her birthday.

According to police, officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Goldwood Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, after a call for service.

Once authorities arrived at the home, they found 7-year-old Royalty Rose Martinez unconscious. Dallas Fire-Rescue first responders were called to the house to help save the child's life, but she was pronounced dead.

Martinez's father told NBC 5 that his daughter was taken to a children's hospital two days before because she had strep throat. He claimed his child was then taken to urgent care, where she received antibiotics. Two days later, the young girl died.

Dallas Police said the incident is being investigated as an unexplained death. The Dallas County Coroner's Office documented the child died at 3:17 p.m., minutes before police showed up at the home. The coroner's report also showed the manner of the girl's death was still pending.

On Sunday, March 17, loved ones and community members held a benefit event to support Royalty's funeral expenses. The event, which started at noon at 3116 Partridge Ct in Grand Prairie, offered BBQ brisket sandwiches, chips, and drinks and will continue until everything is sold out.