Still no arrest four years after Kaufman County grandmother tied up, set on fire and left to die

The search for answers continues in a shocking cold case in Kaufman County.

On October 15, 2019, Peggy Wright was attacked in her home along F.M. 148 near Crandall.

Wright told investigators that a woman, whom she didn’t know, robbed her of $200, put a gun to her hair and bound her to a chair.

"She had been tied at her ankles, at her thighs and at her wrist, all the way down through her skin, down nearly to her bone,” said Wright’s daughter Carla Cullum.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Later from a hospital bed, Wright helped investigators compose this sketch of that woman who she says used the stove and dish towels to set the house ablaze before kicking over her chair and leaving the 78-year-old to die.

"She went out to intentionally kill my mom. She wanted her to burn to death in her house,” said Cullum.

A good Samaritan, who saw the flames, ran into the house four different times to pull Wright to safety and save her life that day.

Cullum said the next six months were an agonizing cycle of hospital stays and rehab before Wright's lungs and heart finally succumbed to smoke damage and the case was upgraded to murder.

"She's missed a lot, a lot of holidays,” she said.

Cullum, her older sister and Wright's grandkids and great-grandkids have waited days, turned months, now years for an arrest.

"It's hard to believe in our small community of Kaufman that somebody doesn't know somebody or doesn't know something about this case,” said Cullum.

Cullum said those rumors swirled in the early days and tips were shared and any leads that were generated ran dry.

Still, she holds onto hope that someone will recognize the woman and come forward to prevent another family from feeling the pain her’s has suffered these last four years.

“I know that someday they’ll get judged. And they’ll have to answer to someone that’s higher than me,” she said.

Crimestoppers is offering $15,000 for information leading to an arrest.