When the boss publicly recognizes you for decades of good work on the job, it's something good. And, that's what happened to the fire marshal in Tarrant County.

It was a standing ovation as commissioners honored Randy Renois on Tuesday with a special resolution of congratulations as he gets ready to retire.

Renois joined the county as deputy fire marshal in 1991 and seven years later, he was in the top spot as fire marshal.

In his three-decade plus career, Renois organized strike teams to respond to wildfires, opened shelters during hurricanes Katrina, Rita, Ike and Harvey, and taught at fire academies at three colleges. And that's the short list.

Renois will leave it behind when he retires on May 31.