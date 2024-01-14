Shooting on Prather Street leaves man dead, Dallas Police investigating

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in Dallas Saturday evening.

Dallas Police said officers responded to the 2700 block of Lemmon Avenue after receiving a call for service in the area.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 28-year-old Justin Allen suffering from a gunshot wound.

Allen was taken to a local hospital, where he ultimately died from his injuries.

The police department said officers eventually learned that Allen was shot in the 200 block of Prather Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Detective J. Romero at (214) 671-4226 or joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.