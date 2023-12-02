Shooting at apartment complex in Dallas leaves 3 injured

A shooting investigation is underway after a shooting in northwest Dallas near Dallas Love Field left three people wounded by gunfire early Saturday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers received a call around 4:15 a.m. about a shooting in the 2500 block of Webb Chapel Extension.

When police arrived at the apartment complex, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Dallas Police said two victims were taken to a local hospital, and the third victim was treated at the scene. There is no word on their conditions, but authorities believe they will survive.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The police department has not released any details regarding the suspect's description.