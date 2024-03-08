Sherman superintendent suspended amid investigation into ‘Oklahoma!' casting move

Sherman schools Superintendent Tyson Bennett has been suspended with pay, a decision that comes amid a third-party investigation into how a transgender student was removed from his role in the high school’s production of Oklahoma!

Sherman trustees voted to suspend Bennett, effective immediately, after spending more than three hours in closed session on Friday.

The school board did not disclose the status of the outside probe or share any of its findings. Trustees have held several private meetings related to what happened with the musical.

Bennett walked out after the vote and did not stop to speak with reporters. School board members declined to comment.

