Sherman

Sherman superintendent suspended amid investigation into ‘Oklahoma!' casting move

The decision comes during a third-party investigation into the decision to remove a transgender student from his role in the high school musical

By Talia Richman | The Dallas Morning News

Juan Figueroa / Staff Photographer

Sherman schools Superintendent Tyson Bennett has been suspended with pay, a decision that comes amid a third-party investigation into how a transgender student was removed from his role in the high school’s production of Oklahoma!

Sherman trustees voted to suspend Bennett, effective immediately, after spending more than three hours in closed session on Friday.

The school board did not disclose the status of the outside probe or share any of its findings. Trustees have held several private meetings related to what happened with the musical.

Bennett walked out after the vote and did not stop to speak with reporters. School board members declined to comment.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

Sherman
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us