Fort Worth

Police pursuit, standoff shuts down sections of North Freeway and Northeast Loop 820 in Fort Worth

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple lanes of traffic on the North Freeway and Northeast Loop 820 have been shut down following a police pursuit that turned into an apparent standoff at an exit ramp Thursday evening.

The incident led to hours of traffic delays.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Several individuals were observed exiting their vehicles, and emergency medical units were present at the scene for a "health condition call," according to MedStar.

It remains unclear whether any arrests have been made as a result of this pursuit or what may have led to it.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us