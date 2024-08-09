Multiple lanes of traffic on the North Freeway and Northeast Loop 820 have been shut down following a police pursuit that turned into an apparent standoff at an exit ramp Thursday evening.

The incident led to hours of traffic delays.

Several individuals were observed exiting their vehicles, and emergency medical units were present at the scene for a "health condition call," according to MedStar.

It remains unclear whether any arrests have been made as a result of this pursuit or what may have led to it.

