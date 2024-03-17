Person fatally struck by vehicle while standing on I-20 in Terrell

Terrell Police responded to several calls Sunday about a person standing in the roadway of I-20.

While on the way to the scene at approximately 12:41 a.m., police received another call from a driver saying that he had struck the person standing in the roadway.

Initial reports said the subject was not breathing and when police arrived the man had major injuries, Terrell Police said in a statement.

The man who was hit was identified as 24-year-old Octavius Demond Rose and he was transported for an autopsy.

Terrell Police are investigating the incident and anyone with information about this investigation is advised to contact Officer S.W. Johns at 469-474-2656 or via email at sjohns@terrell.gov.