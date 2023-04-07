One Killed Friday Morning in Residential Fire in Old East Dallas

One person was killed early Friday morning in a residential fire in Old East Dallas.

Off-duty Dallas police officers smelled smoke at about 3:20 a.m. and tracked it back to a one-story home on the 3100 block of Bryan Street.

When firefighters arrived at the home they reported smoke coming from the home and it wasn't long until the fire was erupting through the roof.

Officials with Dallas Fire-Rescue said firefighters were able to contain the fire and the damage mostly to the attic.

Firefighters pulled one person from the home, but that person died at the scene. The person has not yet been identified and their cause of death will be confirmed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

No other injuries were reported.

DFR said several nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, but residents were allowed to return home after the fire was tapped out at about 4:30 a.m.

Officials said the cause of the fire will be listed as undetermined, pending the final ruling on the person's cause of death.