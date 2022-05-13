DallasNews.com

New Apartment and Office Tower Stands Out on Dallas' Eastern Edge

Dallas' East Quarter tower welcomes its first luxury rental residents

By Steve Brown - The Dallas Morning News

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Residents are moving into the first new high-rise built in decades on downtown Dallas' far east side.

The 20-story apartment and office tower is the largest and most significant project in what developers are calling the East Quarter - a 20-acre area sitting between Deep Ellum and the skyscrapers of downtown.

The brick-and-glass high-rise offers undisrupted views of the downtown skyline, nearby Deep Ellum and the Farmers Market, which is just three blocks away.

Read more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News
Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comDallaseast quarter
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us