New Apartment and Office Tower Stands Out on Dallas' Eastern Edge

Residents are moving into the first new high-rise built in decades on downtown Dallas' far east side.

The 20-story apartment and office tower is the largest and most significant project in what developers are calling the East Quarter - a 20-acre area sitting between Deep Ellum and the skyscrapers of downtown.

The brick-and-glass high-rise offers undisrupted views of the downtown skyline, nearby Deep Ellum and the Farmers Market, which is just three blocks away.