New Apartment and Office Tower Stands Out on Dallas' Eastern Edge

Residents are moving into the first new high-rise built in decades on downtown Dallas' far east side.
The 20-story apartment and office tower is the largest and most significant project in what developers are calling the East Quarter - a 20-acre area sitting between Deep Ellum and the skyscrapers of downtown.
The brick-and-glass high-rise offers undisrupted views of the downtown skyline, nearby Deep Ellum and the Farmers Market, which is just three blocks away.
Read more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News
Copyright The Dallas Morning News