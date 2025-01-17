First chickens of FWSSR ready to debut at Children's Barnyard

It. Is. Here.

This is the opening day of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

From the cowboys to the chickens, they're ready!

Yes, chickens.

The first chicks have hatched, signaling the stock show can begin.

As they've done since the '70s, stock show bosses watch over incubators in the main office waiting for the chipping and chirping to begin.

"So 21 days ago, we started loading this incubator, getting ready for the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. And, there's a set of eggs for each day of the stock show and rodeo. So, we have chicks hatching every single day," said Matt Carter, senior executive vice president and general manager.

"So in our world, the egg comes first," said Stock Show President Brad Barnes.

Families can head to Children's Barnyard to see other chicks hatch right before their eyes throughout the 23-day run of the stock show from Jan. 17 - Feb. 8.