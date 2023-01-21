Fort Worth Officer Shoots Man After Responding to Domestic Disturbance Call, Police

A Fort Worth Police officer shot a man Saturday afternoon while responding to a call in reference to a domestic disturbance.

At about 12:20 p.m., Fort Worth police responded to the 4900 block of Rutland Avenue after receiving a call from a female resident stating that her brother was at the location threatening her with a handgun.

Once officers arrived on the scene, the suspect fled out through the back of the residence. Officers chased after the suspect who refused to stop and in an attempt to take the suspect into custody, officers used a taser, which was not effective.

The suspect then presented a deadly threat to the officer, putting him in fear for his life, according to Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes in a press conference.

Chief Noakes says the officer fired a single shot at the suspect, striking him. Officers immediately rendered medical aid to the suspect before he was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

Noakes also said a handgun was located on the scene in the immediate area of the suspect. Police will be investigating whether the gun was pointed at officers.

This incident is under investigation and more information will be released once it becomes available.