Florida Activist Wants to Donate Arabic ‘In God We Trust' Signs to Texas Schools

A Florida activist is raising money to send Texas schools “In God We Trust” signs — in Arabic.

The effort comes as schools across the state are posting signs with the national motto to comply with a law Texas Republicans passed last year in an attempt to enforce conservative, Christian values in public schools. Senate Bill 797, authored by Mineola Sen. Bryan Hughes, requires schools to display the posters in a “conspicuous place” if they are donated.

On Sunday, Chaz Stevens launched a GoFundMe campaign, “Messing with Texas,” to raise $10,000 for the posters with the motto in Arabic.

“We really could use your help in our quest to battle Texas’ latest law — ‘In God We Trust’ signs in public schools,” Stevens said in a tweet. “Our project will send hundreds of these posters across the Lone Star state.”

