DFW dog nominated for National Dog Hero Awards

A local German short-haired pointer has been nominated for the National Hero Dog Awards. Dzasper, a North Richland Hills resident, is one of the five semi-finalists in the law enforcement and first responder category.

Dzasper served in Transportation Security Administration (TSA) as a certified explosive canine for seven years. His deployments for explosive detection included Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, multiple Dallas Cowboys games, sweeps of former President George W. Bush's airplane and SMU football games.

The American Humane Hero Dog Awards are an annual, nationwide competition that recognizes America’s Hero Dogs. The furry heroes compete in seven different categories – law enforcement and first responder, service and guide/hearing, therapy, military and emerging hero and shelter dogs.

The 9-year-old dog had a shining personality that brought smiles to travelers’ faces. This past spring he retired from his service and now lives a life at home with his owner Robert and his family.

Cast a vote before Aug. 25 at herodogawards.org.