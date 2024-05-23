Asia markets track Wall Street losses; Japan inflation eases in April

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Friday as Wall Street continued to extend losses, despite a post-earnings rally in tech darling Nvidia.

Nvidia shares rose 9.3% on Thursday, following a stellar earnings that topped expectations.

Investors assessed April inflation from Japan for clues on the Bank of Japan's monetary policy moves.

Japan's core inflation — which strips out fresh food and energy — eased to 2.2% from 2.6% in March, in line with expectations. Headline inflation slowed to 2.5%, down from March's 2.7% figure.

The Nikkei 225 slid 1.25% after the CPI announcement, while the broad-based Topix fell 0.61%.

South Korea's Kospi was 1.05% lower, dragged by heavyweight Samsung Electronics, while the small-cap Kosdaq lost 0.22%.

The Australian S&P/ASX 200 also fell 0.96%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.6%, while the mainland Chinese CSI300 was marginally below the flatline

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average marked its worst session of the year as it slid 1.53%, with aircraft manufacturer Boeing falling 7.6% — the biggest laggard in the index.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.74%, and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 0.39%. Earlier in the session, both the broad-market index and the tech-heavy benchmark had hit record highs.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Samantha Subin contributed to this report.

Japan inflation slows, consumer prices in April rose 2.5%

Japan's inflation eased slightly to 2.5% in April, lower than the 2.7% seen in March and marking a second straight month of slowing inflation.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of fresh food, also slowed to 2.2% from 2.6%, in line with expectations.

The so-called "core-core" inflation rate — which strips out both fresh food and energy prices and is considered by the Bank of Japan when formulating monetary policy — saw the sharpest fall to 2.4% in April from 2.9% the month before.

— Lim Hui Jie

Nvidia delivered once again, with its results proving it's showing no signs of slowing down.

The chipmaker's shares jumped in extended trading but given the "blowout earnings," Nancy Tengler of Laffer Tengler Investments said she expected to see a higher move.

"I think a lot of that has been priced in and now you'll see it trickle out as it has been into other players in in this space," the chief investment officer told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday.

"We think there's another way to play this," she said.

— Weizhen Tan

Market pricing now points to just one rate cut this year

Traders are lowering their expectations — again — for how many times the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates this year, and moving the outlook for the first cut still later.

A day after minutes from the last Fed meeting affirmed that policymakers are worried over inflation and not in a hurry to cut, traders in the fed funds futures market reduced their outlook to just one reduction in 2024. The probability of just a single cut jumped to nearly 58%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Earlier this week the market was looking for two reductions.

At the same time, the first move lower is not expected to happen until at least September and more likely November. At the beginning of the year, traders were pricing in at least six cuts starting in March. The probability for a September cut fell to 51% Thursday afternoon.

—Jeff Cox

Geopolitical concerns will weigh more on markets

As the first-quarter earnings season winds down, investors will shift more of their attention to geopolitical concerns in the next few months before the next round of earnings, according to SimCorp.

"The Fed has been pretty clear that they're not going to cut rates, so you don't have this, 'Will they or won't they' [scenario] keeping everybody on edge. We are going to start to see a turn to some of this geopolitical stuff, whether it's its elections or the two ongoing wars," said Melissa Brown, managing director of applied research.

While events such as the U.S. and UK elections don't necessarily result in economic impacts, they do increase uncertainty, Brown noted.

"People may go from saying 'I'm just going to buy now,' to, 'Look, I'm gonna wait and see the outcome of this before I decide to commit more money to market,'" Brown said.

— Hakyung Kim

AI, semiconductor stocks jump after strong Nvidia outlook

Popular artificial intelligence and semiconductor stocks rose after Nvidia posted strong earnings and a robust forecast that showed continued demand for artificial intelligence chips.

Super Micro Computer popped 10%, while Advanced Micro Devices jumped nearly 4%. Marvell Technology, Micron Technology, Applied Materials and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF added about 3% each, while ASML Holding rallied about 5%.

Nvidia shares were last up more than 9% and 110% on a year-to-date basis

— Samantha Subin