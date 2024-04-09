Morgan Wallen's ex KT Smith speaks out amid reports her elopement was behind bar incident

Originally appeared on E! Online

Morgan Wallen's ex KT Smith thinks you should know the truth.

One day after the country music star's April 7 arrest in Nashville for throwing a chair off six-story roof, Smith—who recently announced her marriage to Luke Scornavacco—is denying any connection between his arrest and her new relationship status.

"Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline, I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement," she said in an April 9 statement to the Daily Beast. "I cannot speak on Morgan's behalf, but I do pray the very best for him. Praying that this was just a slip up and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Taylor Swift knows timing. The global superstar joined in on the April 8 solar eclipse fun by teasing song lyrics from her upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department," on Instagram which reference an eclipse.

Smith and Wallen began dating in 2016, becoming engaged a few months later. Though they eventually broke off their engagement, the pair continued to date until November 2019, welcoming their now 3-year-old son Indigo the following July.

Smith's April 3 marriage announcement came only days after she and Scornavacco got engaged on March 29. For the announcement, Smith captioned a series of photos featuring her and Scornavacco, "Swipe for a surprise," with the last photo showing the pair holding a marriage certificate.

Christine Quinn's Husband Christian Dumontet Arrested

Days after Smith announced she and Scornavacco tied the knot, Wallen was arrested by Nashville police for three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, per the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

His bond was set at $15,250 and he was reportedly released at 3:30 in the morning.

According to arrest records viewed by local outlet WKRN, officers were standing in front of Nashville's Chiefs Bar around 10:53 p.m. when a chair fall from above and hit the street. Upon approaching the bar's security, staff members allegedly told them that the "Whiskey Glasses" singer was responsible for the incident.

Per the outlet, witnesses standing next to Wallen told officers they saw him "pick up the chair, throw it over him, laughing afterward."

In a joint interview with Vogue and British Vogue published on April 9, the Emmy winner compliments boyfriend Tom Holland for how he handled the sudden success and fame that came after they both starred in their first “Spider-Man” movie.

As seen in court documents obtained by E! News, Wallen is set to appear in court May 3, with his attorney Worrick Robinson sharing in a statement, "He is cooperating fully with authorities."