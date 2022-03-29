Elliot Page's Character to Come Out as Transgender in Season 3 of ‘The Umbrella Academy'

Elliot Page's character will come out as transgender in season three of The Umbrella Academy.

The actor, who came out personally in 2020, will play Viktor Hargreeves on the Netflix superhero drama, Page announced on Twitter on March 29. Alongside a new photo from season three, Page simply wrote, "Meet Viktor Hargreeves."

Netflix confirmed the character update, responding to Page's post with "Welcome to the family, Viktor--we're so happy you're here."

Page played cisgender woman Vanya Hargreeves in seasons one and two. Viktor will use he/him/his pronouns, according to Variety.

A teaser for the show's third season, premiering June 22, still referred to Page's character as Vanya. It remains unclear how the show will handle Viktor's transition.

The third season will pick up where season two left off and feature the rise of the Sparrow Academy.

"Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns," the streamer's description teased. "Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own--and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused)--now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong."

More simply, Netflix asks, "Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?"

We can't wait to find out.

'The Umbrella Academy' also stars Tom Hopper, David Castaeda, Emmy Raver-Lampan, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min, in addition to a whole new cast of Sparrows.

We look forward to the next chapter in Page's career when season three of 'The Umbrella Academy' drops June 22 on Netflix.