A bus tour shows guests the soul of Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texans who want to discover Black heritage can do it as easily as hopping on a bus for a tour through history.

Soul of DFW Tours is more than a bus tour. It's an experience.

Guests visit historical local landmarks to learn about the significant contributions of African Americans to Dallas-Fort Worth.

Black-owned restaurants are among the stops, too, and yes, samples are included.

Cultural historian Deah Berry Mitchell launched the tours in 2018. And, she'll offer something new in 2024. She'll debut a cowboy history tour sponsored in part by Visit Fort Worth.

"I'm a fifth generation Texan; very proud Texan. And, I really wanted to put my stamp on something different. I really love doing special edition tours. And so this is my tribute to Black cowboy history," she said. "So in this way, I'll be able to not only educate people about cowboy history and about those who have been left out of the conversation somewhat but we'll also be able to visit people who can explain more than I can because they have lived experiences and history."

Tickets are still available for the Food and Black History Tour in Dallas on Saturday, Feb. 3 and the Soul of DFW Cowboy History Tour on Sat., Feb. 10. Other tours are scheduled throughout the year. Get information here.

Hear more from Mitchell in a conversation with NBC5's Deborah Ferguson.

