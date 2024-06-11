Local Mexican dance group celebrates its fifteenth anniversary

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and The Ballet Folklorico Mayahuel invite you to a very special performance for the group’s 15th anniversary on Sunday, June 16, at the Majestic Theater in Dallas. Enjoy music, dance performances and traditional customs of Mexican heritage.

The group originally began as a way for a small band of people coming together to enjoy a shared pastime. Now, the group is over a dozen members strong and performs at venues across DFW.

Come join this celebration of passion and enthusiasm at this amazing event! Get your tickets HERE.

Mayahuel Ballet Folklorico 15th Anniversary

Sunday, June 16

Starts at 5 p.m.

The Majestic Theater

1925 Elm St.

Dallas, TX

About the Mayahuel Ballet Folklorico Dance Group

The award-winning Mayahuel Ballet Folklorico Dance Group was originally founded in 1989 in Mexico, where it earned numerous awards before moving to Michigan to become one of the premiere dance groups in the state. In 2008, the group moved once again to Dallas, TX, where it has found a lasting home. To visit their website, go to www.mayahuelfolklorico.com