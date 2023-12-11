What are the chances of a white Christmas in DFW?

A white Christmas isn't looking likely in North Texas this year. Like the songs says, if you wanted a white Christmas you will have to keep dreaming.

Despite a few brief cold snaps this season, it has been unseasonably warm. Long range temperature forecasts for the month keep Texas warmer than normal through the end of the month.

NOAA

Not only is the long range forecast calling for warmer than normal temperatures this month, the historical odds are against us. The definition of a white Christmas is 1" or more of snow on the ground. Most of the state of Texas has a 1-10% chance of a white Christmas.

NOAA

The Dallas/ Fort Worth area has a 1% chance for a white Christmas. The northern part of the panhandle has the highest odds for snow on Christmas Day.

Even though the chances are low, there have been some years where snow was on the ground on Christmas Day.

The National Weather Service in Ft. Worth has put together of some of the significant Christmas snowfall events:

2012 - Early morning thunderstorms gave way to snow and sleet. The greatest concentration of heavy snow was in western Denton County and Collin County where 4-6" fell. There were also isolated locations that received 4-6" of snow in Parker, Grayson, Fannin, Hunt, and Rains counties.

- Early morning thunderstorms gave way to snow and sleet. The greatest concentration of heavy snow was in western Denton County and Collin County where 4-6" fell. There were also isolated locations that received 4-6" of snow in Parker, Grayson, Fannin, Hunt, and Rains counties. 2009 - Snow remained on the ground from the Christmas Eve snowstorm.

- Snow remained on the ground from the Christmas Eve snowstorm. 2000 - Record rainfall of nearly 2" fell during the evening with temperatures from 32°F to 34°F with some minor freezing rain. However, severe freezing rain occurred north and northeast of the Metroplex.

- Record rainfall of nearly 2" fell during the evening with temperatures from 32°F to 34°F with some minor freezing rain. However, severe freezing rain occurred north and northeast of the Metroplex. 1997 - A few flurries were mixed with rain during the evening. The next morning a blanket of up to ½" of snow covered portions of the Metroplex.

- A few flurries were mixed with rain during the evening. The next morning a blanket of up to ½" of snow covered portions of the Metroplex. 1975 - 0.4" of snow fell on the first almost white Christmas in nearly 50 years.

- 0.4" of snow fell on the first almost white Christmas in nearly 50 years. 1974 - A trace of sleet was reported.

- A trace of sleet was reported. 1963 - No snow remained from a 2" snowfall on December 22.

- No snow remained from a 2" snowfall on December 22. 1926 - 2" of snow fell in Fort Worth but melted by afternoon. Dallas received 6.3" of snow.

- 2" of snow fell in Fort Worth but melted by afternoon. Dallas received 6.3" of snow. 1914 - There was a trace of snow recorded with a few brief flurries.

- There was a trace of snow recorded with a few brief flurries. 1879 - 1" of sleet and snow was on the ground. It was said that the snow and sleet was so compacted that a horse's hoof did not leave an imprint in the snow.

- 1" of sleet and snow was on the ground. It was said that the snow and sleet was so compacted that a horse's hoof did not leave an imprint in the snow. 1841 - Three soldiers from a nearby fort were tracking a bear in 6" of snow near what is now White Rock Lake.

The warmest it has ever been on Christmas Day was in 2021. The high temperature reaches 82 degrees.