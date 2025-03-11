Total lunar eclipse to delight the North Texas sky. Here's when to look up

This year's only total lunar eclipse happens Friday morning and will be visible across North Texas. We are expecting mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions.

March’s full moon will be the final full moon of the winter. This moon is called the Worm Moon because it arrives at the end of the winter equinox. It symbolizes the end of the harsh winter and the beginning of spring. Also, it refers to the number of worms seen this time of year, leaving trails in the thawed frost.

This year, however, it takes place shortly after a rare celestial event not seen for almost three years - a total lunar eclipse.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when Earth moves between the sun and the full moon, being perfectly aligned. During a total lunar eclipse, the moon moves directly into the Earth's shadow, turning a reddish color.

WHY DOES THE MOON TURN RED?

As the Earth moves between the sun and the moon, the Moon's illumination is cut off. Sunlight passing through Earth's atmosphere filters out shorter-wavelength blue light, leaving reds and oranges over the Moon's surface.

Scattering causes some wavelengths of light to scatter more than others, contributing to the reddish or orange-like appearance. The Earth's atmosphere bends red sunlight into our planet's shadow and scatters out blue light, similar to sunrises and sunsets.

WHEN DOES THE ECLIPSE START?

Here are the times to see the different phases of the eclipse:

The partial eclipse begins at 12:09 am CDT

The total eclipse begins at 1:26 am CDT

The maximum eclipse is at 1:58 am CDT

The total eclipse ends at 2:31 am CDT

The partial eclipse ends at 3:47 am CDT

Unlike a solar eclipse, there’s no harm in looking at an eclipsed moon.

Enjoy this astronomy event. Keep looking up, Texas!