Astronomy

Total lunar eclipse to delight the North Texas sky. Here's when to look up

March's full moon will put on a cosmic show Friday morning

By Kevan Smith

FILE – Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. A total lunar eclipse will grace the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America. The celestial action unfolds Sunday night, May 15, 2022 into early Monday morning, with the moon bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours, the longest totality of the decade. It will be the first so-called blood moon in a year.
AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

This year's only total lunar eclipse happens Friday morning and will be visible across North Texas. We are expecting mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions.

March’s full moon will be the final full moon of the winter. This moon is called the Worm Moon because it arrives at the end of the winter equinox. It symbolizes the end of the harsh winter and the beginning of spring. Also, it refers to the number of worms seen this time of year, leaving trails in the thawed frost.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

This year, however, it takes place shortly after a rare celestial event not seen for almost three years - a total lunar eclipse.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when Earth moves between the sun and the full moon, being perfectly aligned. During a total lunar eclipse, the moon moves directly into the Earth's shadow, turning a reddish color.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

WHY DOES THE MOON TURN RED?

As the Earth moves between the sun and the moon, the Moon's illumination is cut off. Sunlight passing through Earth's atmosphere filters out shorter-wavelength blue light, leaving reds and oranges over the Moon's surface.

The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File
FILE - The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho, with the reddish color caused by it passing into the shadow of the Earth.

Scattering causes some wavelengths of light to scatter more than others, contributing to the reddish or orange-like appearance. The Earth's atmosphere bends red sunlight into our planet's shadow and scatters out blue light, similar to sunrises and sunsets.

WHEN DOES THE ECLIPSE START?

Here are the times to see the different phases of the eclipse:

  • The partial eclipse begins at 12:09 am CDT
  • The total eclipse begins at 1:26 am CDT
  • The maximum eclipse is at 1:58 am CDT
  • The total eclipse ends at 2:31 am CDT
  • The partial eclipse ends at 3:47 am CDT

Unlike a solar eclipse, there’s no harm in looking at an eclipsed moon.

Enjoy this astronomy event. Keep looking up, Texas!

Astronomy Mar 9

Astronomy 101: Did you know the sun has a twin?

Astronomy Feb 23

Astronomy 101: How fast does the sun move across the sky?

Astronomy Feb 9

Astronomy 101: A football-looking exoplanet

This article tagged under:

Astronomy
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us