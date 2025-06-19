weather

Friday marks official start of summer, longest day of the year

What to know about the first day of summer

By NBC 5 Weather Experts

APTOPIX Germany Summer Solstice
AP Photo/Michael Probst

Friday, June 20, marks the longest day of the year and the first day of summer! This phenomenon is known as the summer solstice.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the summer solstice occurs when the sun reaches its northernmost point in the sky. This event signals the astronomical beginning of summer in the northern half of the globe.

In the Southern Hemisphere, it’s the opposite: the summer solstice marks the astronomical start of winter when the sun is at its lowest point in the sky.

When is the summer solstice?

The summer solstice occurs on Friday, June 20, at 9:42 p.m. CDT. This solstice occurs when Earth arrives at the point in its orbit where the North Pole is at its maximum tilt.

YearSummer Solstice (Northern Hemisphere)Summer Solstice (Southern Hemisphere)
2025Friday, June 20 at 9:42 P.M. CDTSunday, Dec. 21
2026Sunday, June 21 at 3:24 A.M. CDTMonday, Dec. 21
2027Monday, June 21 at 9:11 A.M. CDTTuesday, Dec. 21
2028Tuesday, June 20 at 3:01 P.M. CDTThursday, Dec. 21

If you're not a big fan of the heat, here's some good news: we'll now start losing a bit of daylight each day until we reach the autumnal equinox (first day of fall), when day and night are equal. From there, the days will continue to shorten until we reach the winter solstice (first day of winter)—the shortest day of the year.

