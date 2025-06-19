Friday marks official start of summer, longest day of the year

Friday, June 20, marks the longest day of the year and the first day of summer! This phenomenon is known as the summer solstice.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the summer solstice occurs when the sun reaches its northernmost point in the sky. This event signals the astronomical beginning of summer in the northern half of the globe.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In the Southern Hemisphere, it’s the opposite: the summer solstice marks the astronomical start of winter when the sun is at its lowest point in the sky.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

When is the summer solstice?

The summer solstice occurs on Friday, June 20, at 9:42 p.m. CDT. This solstice occurs when Earth arrives at the point in its orbit where the North Pole is at its maximum tilt.

Year Summer Solstice (Northern Hemisphere) Summer Solstice (Southern Hemisphere) 2025 Friday, June 20 at 9:42 P.M. CDT Sunday, Dec. 21 2026 Sunday, June 21 at 3:24 A.M. CDT Monday, Dec. 21 2027 Monday, June 21 at 9:11 A.M. CDT Tuesday, Dec. 21 2028 Tuesday, June 20 at 3:01 P.M. CDT Thursday, Dec. 21

If you're not a big fan of the heat, here's some good news: we'll now start losing a bit of daylight each day until we reach the autumnal equinox (first day of fall), when day and night are equal. From there, the days will continue to shorten until we reach the winter solstice (first day of winter)—the shortest day of the year.