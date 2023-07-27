Hottest part of the summer lasts about two more weeks

Climatologically we have reached the hottest part of the summer in North Texas.

From July 23 to Aug. 14, the normal high temperature is 97 degrees. This is the highest, normal high temperature for the entire year.

Normal high temperatures for Dallas/ Fort Worth International Airport (where official records are kept)

By the end of August the normal high drops into the low 90s. It isn't until mid-September that the normal high drops into the 80s.

Even though we are just now reaching the statistical peak of the summer heat it has already been a hot summer. We have had several triple-digit days with numerous heat advisories and excessive heat warnings.

Cooler weather may not be around the corner. Long-range forecasts put out by the Climate Prediction Center are calling for above-normal heat for the next three months.