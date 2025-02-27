severe weather

Active weather pattern could bring a severe weather threat next week

Increasing chance for storms next week.

By Samantha Davies

Severe weather can happen at anytime in North Texas, but climatologically the month of March is when we start to see severe storms become more likely. Severe weather peaks during the months of April and May. March first is Saturday and early next week a few rounds of thunderstorms will be possible.

Two storm system will approach North Texas next week. One on Sunday, the other on Tuesday. With warm and slightly humid air in place showers and thunderstorms will develop. Tuesday is the day that severe weather will be possible.

The treat for severe weather is mainly for areas east of I-35/ I-35E. That is where storm energy is the highest.

There is still some uncertainty as to how this will unfold, but at this time all types of severe weather will be possible. A storm is considered severe if it produces hail larger than 1 inch in diameter, winds in excess of 58 mph or a tornado. Stay tuned for forecast updates!

