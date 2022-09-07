Your Sunset Photos Published 46 mins ago • Updated 45 mins ago North Texans shared their images of sunsets that painted the North Texas sky with amazing brilliant colors. 23 photos 1/23 John McShan Sunset at Amon carter lake. Bowie Texas 2/23 Nick Shaw Thunderstorm pics over Grapevine Lake yesterday 9/5/22 3/23 Nick Shaw Thunderstorm pics over Grapevine Lake yesterday 9/5/22 4/23 Nick Shaw Thunderstorm pics over Grapevine Lake yesterday 9/5/22 5/23 Letti Whitaker Sunset over Lake Fork with moon 6/23 Jacob Seastrunk I took this picture of the sunset in Aledo. 7/23 Abbie Guzman Eagle Mountain Lake 8/23 Jonathan Cole This was taken about 7:30pm westward from intersection of Park and Jupiter. The color contrast between the Storm clouds moving across the area and the sunlight shining up on thr bottom of the clouds. This photo was untouched (no color enhanced). Hope you enjoy. 9/23 James Cuva Awesome sunset in Argyle tonight 10/23 Louise from North Texas Praying Hands Over Lewisville. 11/23 Robert Bellomy Street Puddle View of Sunset After Tuesday’s Thunderstorms 12/23 Sonya Hollingshead Witch in Sunset 13/23 Becky Samstag Magnificent giant clouds b4 sunset 14/23 Joanne Walker Photo taken from 121 and Preston. Not sure if that is rain coming down but the cloud going to the ground is white and there is a partial ring around this in the sky. 15/23 Becky Samstag Magnificent giant clouds b4 sunset 16/23 Jacob Seastrunk I took this picture of the sunset in Aledo. 17/23 Ann Graham Facing east at 8:00 pm Denton Monday Labor Day 2022 18/23 Chris Recker September Evening Sky in Springtown,TX 19/23 Randy Lee Looking west from north Carrollton 20/23 Willow Park Storms are a-comin’! 21/23 Paul pursley Evening clouds looking East from Little Elm 22/23 Sonya Hollingshead Witch in Sunset 23/23 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: sunsetisee@nbcdfw.com More Photo Galleries In Pictures: Once-Banned Book Detailing Dallas Segregation Is Re-Released Spike Lee, Anna Wintour, Mike Tyson and More: The Stars Watching Serena Williams at Her Last US Open State Fair of Texas's 10 Finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards PHOTOS: Dog Days of Summer 2022 – Gallery II