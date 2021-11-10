Your Storm Photos – Nov. 10, 2021 Published 47 mins ago • Updated 32 mins ago NBC 5 viewers shared photos of hail and lightning on Nov. 10, 2021. 7 photos 1/7 Riley hylkema Pea sized hail In keller TX near keller high school 2/7 Lindsey Bridges Holy Hail! Aubrey/Pilot Point Border 3/7 Tiffini Pouster Hail in Aubrey, TX 4/7 dobie gal Marble sized hail I live between Valley View and Sanger. We’ve been getting pounded for 15 minutes. 5/7 Tim DeFelice Over McKinney as the storm rolled in 6/7 Evan Bergstrasser Storms coming in to Little Elm. 7/7 Monica King Lightning in Little Elm Nice light show This article tagged under: hailisee@nbcdfw.comthunderstorms More Photo Galleries ‘Aggieland North': Texas A&M to Build Research Campus in Downtown Fort Worth Your Wind Damage Photos Your Costume and Halloween Decor Photos 2021 Photos: Early Morning Storms Bring Heavy Rain, Strong Winds