Your Storm Photos – Nov. 10, 2021

NBC 5 viewers shared photos of hail and lightning on Nov. 10, 2021.

7 photos
1/7
Riley hylkema
Pea sized hail
In keller TX near keller high school
2/7
Lindsey Bridges
Holy Hail! Aubrey/Pilot Point Border
3/7
Tiffini Pouster
Hail in Aubrey, TX
4/7
dobie gal
Marble sized hail
I live between Valley View and Sanger. We’ve been getting pounded for 15 minutes.
5/7
Tim DeFelice
Over McKinney as the storm rolled in
6/7
Evan Bergstrasser
Storms coming in to Little Elm.
7/7
Monica King
Lightning in Little Elm
Nice light show

hailthunderstorms

