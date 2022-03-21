Your Storm Photos – March 21, 2022 Published 58 mins ago • Updated 50 mins ago NBC 5 viewers shared photos as storms moved through North Texas on March 21, 2022. 19 photos 1/19 James Spencer Hail in Trophy Club 2/19 Hail in downtown Roanoke! 3/19 Janet Edwards Just under dine sized hail in Keller near the intersection of Keller-Smithfield Road and Rockwood Drive. Very sporadic and only lasted a few minutes. 4/19 Daniel Berard Hail in Little Elm 3.21.22 5/19 Robert Scott Marble size hail on Lake Grapevine 6/19 Dan Radomski Hail 7/19 John Tomasko Here is a picture as well as a video of the hail that fell in Frisco, Texas on March 21, 2022 8/19 Dana Morrin Hail from just north of Aledo today! 9/19 Christopher Howell Shelf cloud moving in today North Saginaw area 10/19 RonShippPhotography Lighting over downtown 11/19 Nancy Ritter Capturing the rainbow when lightning struck in Hometown in North Richland Hills. It then turned into a double rainbow 12/19 Sean Storm March 21st Haslet, TX. Took just prior to line hitting the area. Sirens went off 20 minutes later 13/19 Jessica Silver Lighting hit our neighbors tree in Flower Mound during the storm tonight! Luckily it missed the two homes close by! Wood was sent flying across the street! Didn’t lose power but TV may be fried! Not coming back on 14/19 Holden Scott Several downed trees in Euless on Ash Lane in the first picture, video is post-storm rainbow at DFW airport. 15/19 Janet Edwards Taken looking westbound on Bear Creek Parkway near the intersection of Bear Creek and Keller-Smithfield 16/19 Janet Edwards Taken looking westbound on Bear Creek Parkway near the intersection of Bear Creek and Keller-Smithfield 17/19 Janet Edwards Taken looking westbound on Bear Creek Parkway near the intersection of Bear Creek and Keller-Smithfield 18/19 Tara Durnell Storm pics from Aubrey 19/19 jeff dean This is when the sirens was going off in North Richland Hills This article tagged under: spring storms More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Jacksboro Tornado Damage In Pictures: Aerial Views of the Eastland Complex of Wildfires Burning Friday Photos: Historic West Texas 6666 Ranch Has a New Owner Your Storm and Large Hail Pictures From March 14, 2022