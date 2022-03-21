Your Storm Photos – March 21, 2022

NBC 5 viewers shared photos as storms moved through North Texas on March 21, 2022.

James Spencer
Hail in Trophy Club
Hail in downtown Roanoke!
Janet Edwards
Just under dine sized hail in Keller near the intersection of Keller-Smithfield Road and Rockwood Drive. Very sporadic and only lasted a few minutes.
Daniel Berard
Hail in Little Elm 3.21.22
Robert Scott
Marble size hail on Lake Grapevine
Dan Radomski
Hail
John Tomasko
Here is a picture as well as a video of the hail  that fell in Frisco, Texas on March 21, 2022
Dana Morrin
Hail from just north of Aledo today!
Christopher Howell
Shelf cloud moving in today North Saginaw area
RonShippPhotography
Lighting over downtown
Nancy Ritter
Capturing the rainbow when lightning struck in Hometown in North Richland Hills. It then turned into a double rainbow
Sean
Storm March 21st Haslet, TX. Took just prior to line hitting the area. Sirens went off 20 minutes later
Jessica Silver
Lighting hit our neighbors tree in Flower Mound during the storm tonight! Luckily it missed the two homes close by! Wood was sent flying across the street!
Didn’t lose power but TV may be fried! Not coming back on
Holden Scott
Several downed trees in Euless on Ash Lane in the first picture, video is post-storm rainbow at DFW airport.
Janet Edwards
Taken looking westbound on Bear Creek Parkway near the intersection of Bear Creek and Keller-Smithfield
Janet Edwards
Taken looking westbound on Bear Creek Parkway near the intersection of Bear Creek and Keller-Smithfield
Janet Edwards
Taken looking westbound on Bear Creek Parkway near the intersection of Bear Creek and Keller-Smithfield
Tara Durnell
Storm pics from Aubrey
jeff dean
This is when the sirens was going off in North Richland Hills

