Your Pictures of Snow in North Texas on Jan. 11, 2020

Share your pictures and video with location information to iSee@nbcdfw.com

26 photos
1/26
Danny Andino
Snowing in Prosper!
2/26
3/26
Brian Masters
snowman in Fort Worth. Hayden’s Snowman
4/26
Tai Tran
Denton Snow
5/26
Christopher Lyle
Ivy and her snowball fun in Justin.
6/26
Shawn Lockett
Hayden is excited for the snow. He’s trying to make a snowball!
7/26
Weather pic 7” rain gauge with rain sleet snow. Paradise Texas from Ridge West
8/26
Paradise Texas from Ridge West
9/26
Noy Nguyen
snow in saginaw
10/26
Ken Dausy
Klondike enjoying the snow this morning in Ponder.
11/26
Robert McLean
Snow in Krum Texas
12/26
Allie Cottam
Texas sized snow man
13/26
Jenni Mulford
View of our backyard in Denton, TX
14/26
Maddie Lane
Snow in North Richland Hills!
15/26
Aaron Kaut
No way a little bit of snow is gonna keep us down! Saginaw Tx
16/26
Debra Meador
Beautiful snow at Black Creek Lake in Alvord Texas, Wise County
17/26
Denise
Sleet accumulating in Rhome this A.M.
18/26
Joe mulkey
Snow in Krugerville on Saturday morning.
19/26
Sharla
Snowing in Justin. Love it 🥰
20/26
Kim Taylor
Snow in Krum, Texas.
21/26
Katie Durbin
My husband Zach and I are New Yorkers and were so happy our boy finally gets to experience snow for the first time! This February will be 2 years living in Texas!
22/26
rachel
little bet of snow
23/26
J Hutsell
J Hutsell – in Ponder TxDogs access this strange white stuff.
24/26
Holly Switzer
Location: Denton, Tx 6 week old Australian Shepherd
25/26
Darla Hurley
snow
26/26
Rene’ Kelley
Flooding and 70 yesterday and lots of snow today!

This article tagged under:

Snowisee@nbcdfw.comweather connection

More Photo Galleries

Art, Music and Technology Take Center Stage in Arlington
Art, Music and Technology Take Center Stage in Arlington
San Diego’s Cutest Critters
San Diego’s Cutest Critters
Allen Police Release Photos of Suspect Vehicle in Shooting of 19-Year-Old
Allen Police Release Photos of Suspect Vehicle in Shooting of 19-Year-Old
PHOTOS: Strong Earthquakes Shake Puerto Rico
PHOTOS: Strong Earthquakes Shake Puerto Rico
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us