Your Pictures of Snow in North Texas on Jan. 11, 2020

Danny Andino Snowing in Prosper! Brian Masters snowman in Fort Worth. Hayden's Snowman Tai Tran Denton Snow Christopher Lyle Ivy and her snowball fun in Justin. Shawn Lockett Hayden is excited for the snow. He's trying to make a snowball! Weather pic 7" rain gauge with rain sleet snow. Paradise Texas from Ridge West Paradise Texas from Ridge West Noy Nguyen snow in saginaw Ken Dausy Klondike enjoying the snow this morning in Ponder. Robert McLean Snow in Krum Texas Allie Cottam Texas sized snow man Jenni Mulford View of our backyard in Denton, TX Maddie Lane Snow in North Richland Hills! Aaron Kaut No way a little bit of snow is gonna keep us down! Saginaw Tx Debra Meador Beautiful snow at Black Creek Lake in Alvord Texas, Wise County Denise Sleet accumulating in Rhome this A.M. Joe mulkey Snow in Krugerville on Saturday morning. Sharla Snowing in Justin. Love it 🥰 Kim Taylor Snow in Krum, Texas. Katie Durbin My husband Zach and I are New Yorkers and were so happy our boy finally gets to experience snow for the first time! This February will be 2 years living in Texas! rachel little bet of snow J Hutsell J Hutsell – in Ponder TxDogs access this strange white stuff. Holly Switzer Location: Denton, Tx 6 week old Australian Shepherd Darla Hurley snow Rene' Kelley Flooding and 70 yesterday and lots of snow today!

