Your Pictures of Severe Storms in North Texas on Monday Night

North Texans shared pictures of hail, lightning and heavy rain with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com. 16 photos 1/16 Brenda Magness Hail 9 miles north of Bonham 2/16 Brenda Magness Seem like the hail lasted forever. 3/16 Anna Cavnar [tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Bigger than quarter size in Rhome, Tx. 4/16 Kim Jackson Here in Frisco, rain gauge actually says 5.1 inches of rain now. 5/16 Brenda Magness The hail finally stops. The clouds are low and spooky 6/16 Miranda Harris No filter needed for springtime in Texas. 7/16 Jason & Katy Wakin Recorded .85 in and lots of hail! 8/16 Michelle, Aaron and Johnny Piles of hail and pool flooding with large amounts of rain in short time. Hawk Ridge southeast Decatur, Texas in Wise County, west of Ponder, Texas. 9/16 Amanda Clark Hail is apricot size in Las Colinas now 10/16 David & Catherine Galloway Caught this picture right as the lightening struck down over Stonebridge Golf Course! Scary yet beautiful storm to watch on the back patio! 11/16 Kirk Franks This is what we’ve had just before midnight. AcuRite weather station. 12/16 Jason & Katy Wakin Recorded .85 in and lots of hail! 13/16 Jason & Katy Wakin Recorded .85 in and lots of hail! 14/16 Moe Hernandez By Geronimo Hernandez; Venus Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone 15/16 Doug Seems to be some large fires in venus 16/16 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com

