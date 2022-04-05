Your Pictures of Severe Storms in North Texas on Monday Night

North Texans shared pictures of hail, lightning and heavy rain with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com.

16 photos
1/16
Brenda Magness
Hail 9 miles north of Bonham
2/16
Brenda Magness
Seem like the hail lasted forever.
3/16
Anna Cavnar
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Bigger than quarter size in Rhome, Tx.
4/16
Kim Jackson
Here in Frisco, rain gauge actually says 5.1 inches of rain now.
5/16
Brenda Magness
The hail finally stops. The clouds are low and spooky
6/16
Miranda Harris
No filter needed for springtime in Texas.
7/16
Jason & Katy Wakin
Recorded .85 in and lots of hail!
8/16
Michelle, Aaron and Johnny
Piles of hail and pool flooding with large amounts of rain in short time. Hawk Ridge southeast Decatur, Texas in Wise County, west of Ponder, Texas.
9/16
Amanda Clark
Hail is apricot size in Las Colinas now
10/16
David & Catherine Galloway
Caught this picture right as the lightening struck down over Stonebridge Golf Course! Scary yet beautiful storm to watch on the back patio!
11/16
Kirk Franks
This is what we’ve had just before midnight. AcuRite weather station.
12/16
Jason & Katy Wakin
Recorded .85 in and lots of hail!
13/16
Jason & Katy Wakin
Recorded .85 in and lots of hail!
14/16
Moe Hernandez
By Geronimo Hernandez; Venus Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone
15/16
Doug
Seems to be some large fires in venus
16/16
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com

This article tagged under:

isee@nbcdfw.comsevere weathersevere stormshaillightning

More Photo Galleries

Your Pictures of Bluebonnets in Bloom
Your Pictures of Bluebonnets in Bloom
2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
Best Looks From the 2022 Oscars After-Party
Best Looks From the 2022 Oscars After-Party
2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars' Looks
2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars' Looks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us