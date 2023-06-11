Your pictures of large hail in Sunday evening storms, June 11, 2023

By NBCDFW Staff

North Texans shared pictures of large hail that fell during numerous severe thunderstorms across Dallas-Fort Worth on the night of Sunday, June 11, 2023. Share yours with your location to iSee@NBCDFW.com or upload them here.

Tammy Rogers
Round 2 hail in Roanoke
russ fahlgren
Hail in Royse City about 7:50 pm 6-11-23.
Curtis Goodban
Hail in Royse City
Kevin Imming
Near 1171 and 377. Argyle High School
Jeff Daffin
Examples of hail that fell in Fate, Tx at 7:30 6/11/2023
Aubrey Steiner
Golf ball sized hail trophy club, TX
Gerri Peterson-Holley
We are headed back to Rowlett from Greenville this evening and these
pictures were taken on I-30 near the Buc-ee’s in Royse City. We are now
dealing with heavy rain. Gerri & Jon Holley
Rowlett, TX
Bobbie Lewis
Hail in Rockwall
Jerry Harrison
Jerry Harrison214-385-3404
Rosalyn Franklin
It started to hail around 7:45pm this evening. It was very loud
russ fahlgren
Hail in Royse City about 7:50 pm 6-11-23.
Brittany
Rosye City,TX June 11,2023 around 7:30pm
Lisa Rothgeb
Taken in Royse city texas  at 7:35 by Lisa Rothgeb  Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android
Tammy Rogers
Hail in Roanoke
Jennifer Molina
Nickel sized hail in Royse City
Gerri Peterson-Holley
We are headed back to Rowlett from Greenville this evening and these
pictures were taken on I-30 near the Buc-ee’s in Royse City. We are now
dealing with heavy rain. Gerri & Jon Holley
Rowlett, TX
Robert Smith
Hail in Rockwall
Lisa Rothgeb
Taken in Royse city texas  at 7:35 by Lisa Rothgeb  Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android
David Gutierrez
Golf ball size Hail in Fate TX at around 7:35
Lisa Rothgeb
Taken in Royse city texas  at 7:35 by Lisa Rothgeb  Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android
Jerry Harrison
Jerry Harrison214-385-3404
Marjory Long
Rick! AMAZING weather photo in Midlothian!
Carey and Connie Pagan
From CAREY AND CONNIE PAGAN IN FATE TEXAS
Dean Gilkinson
Hail as Big as 50 Cent Pieces North of Rockwall
Marjory Long
Rick! AMAZING weather photo in Midlothian!
Russell
7:30 tonight June 11th Dime size hail
Dean Gilkinson
Hail as Big as 50 Cent Pieces North of Rockwall
Dean Gilkinson
Margaret McCracken
Hail! Bigger than quarter-size hail. ENE Weatherford
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com

This article tagged under:

isee@nbcdfw.comsevere weatherhail

