Your pictures of large hail in Sunday evening storms, June 11, 2023

North Texans shared pictures of large hail that fell during numerous severe thunderstorms across Dallas-Fort Worth on the night of Sunday, June 11, 2023. Share yours with your location to
iSee@NBCDFW.com or upload them here.
29 photos
1/29
Tammy Rogers
Round 2 hail in Roanoke
2/29
russ fahlgren
Hail in Royse City about 7:50 pm 6-11-23.
3/29
Curtis Goodban
Hail in Royse City
4/29
Kevin Imming
Near 1171 and 377. Argyle High School
5/29
Jeff Daffin
Examples of hail that fell in Fate, Tx at 7:30 6/11/2023
6/29
Aubrey Steiner
Golf ball sized hail trophy club, TX
7/29
Gerri Peterson-Holley
We are headed back to Rowlett from Greenville this evening and these
pictures were taken on I-30 near the Buc-ee’s in Royse City. We are now
dealing with heavy rain.
Gerri & Jon Holley
Rowlett, TX
8/29
Bobbie Lewis
Hail in Rockwall
9/29
Jerry Harrison
Jerry Harrison214-385-3404
10/29
Rosalyn Franklin
It started to hail around 7:45pm this evening. It was very loud
11/29
russ fahlgren
Hail in Royse City about 7:50 pm 6-11-23.
12/29
Brittany
Rosye City,TX June 11,2023 around 7:30pm
13/29
Lisa Rothgeb
Taken in Royse city texas at 7:35 by Lisa Rothgeb
Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android
14/29
Tammy Rogers
Hail in Roanoke
15/29
Jennifer Molina
Nickel sized hail in Royse City
16/29
Gerri Peterson-Holley
We are headed back to Rowlett from Greenville this evening and these
pictures were taken on I-30 near the Buc-ee’s in Royse City. We are now
dealing with heavy rain.
Gerri & Jon Holley
Rowlett, TX
17/29
Robert Smith
Hail in Rockwall
18/29
Lisa Rothgeb
Taken in Royse city texas at 7:35 by Lisa Rothgeb
Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android
19/29
David Gutierrez
Golf ball size Hail in Fate TX at around 7:35
20/29
Lisa Rothgeb
Taken in Royse city texas at 7:35 by Lisa Rothgeb
Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android
21/29
Jerry Harrison
Jerry Harrison214-385-3404
22/29
Marjory Long
Rick! AMAZING weather photo in Midlothian!
23/29
Carey and Connie Pagan
From CAREY AND CONNIE PAGAN IN FATE TEXAS
24/29
Dean Gilkinson
Hail as Big as 50 Cent Pieces North of Rockwall
25/29
Marjory Long
Rick! AMAZING weather photo in Midlothian!
26/29
Russell
7:30 tonight June 11th Dime size hail
27/29
Dean Gilkinson
Hail as Big as 50 Cent Pieces North of Rockwall
Dean Gilkinson
28/29
Margaret McCracken
Hail! Bigger than quarter-size hail. ENE Weatherford
29/29
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com