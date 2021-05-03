Your Funnel Photos – May 3, 2021

Several tornadoes were reported in North Texas on Monday, May 3, 2021.

9 photos
1/9
Robyn Montgomery
Tornado East of Rio Vista this evening 5/3/21
2/9
John Garcia
Over Lake WEATHERFORD in Hudson Oaks at 6:54 p.m. on 5/3.
3/9
Danielle Wicker
Tornado in Blum, tx at 7:30
4/9
travis hord
chevy dealership on hwy 377 tornado in granbury
5/9
Tamie Apodaca
Tornado trying to form over Granbury Texas. Just east of the Granbury square.
6/9
Paul Stone
7/9
Wayne Brownfield
This was the rotation just north of Lewisville lake!
8/9
Brian Turner
Backside of storm Harbor Lakes in Granbury
9/9
carol
tornado forming Rio Vista

This article tagged under:

isee@nbcdfw.comtornadofunnel

More Photo Galleries

Your Hail Photos – May 3, 2021
Your Hail Photos – May 3, 2021
Your Photos of Hail Damage to Cars, Homes: April 28, 2021
Your Photos of Hail Damage to Cars, Homes: April 28, 2021
Your Hail Photos – April 28, 2021
Your Hail Photos – April 28, 2021
A Timeline of Derby Hats in Pictures
A Timeline of Derby Hats in Pictures
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us