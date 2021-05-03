Your Funnel Photos – May 3, 2021 Published 1 hour ago • Updated 40 mins ago Several tornadoes were reported in North Texas on Monday, May 3, 2021. 9 photos 1/9 Robyn Montgomery Tornado East of Rio Vista this evening 5/3/21 2/9 John Garcia Over Lake WEATHERFORD in Hudson Oaks at 6:54 p.m. on 5/3. 3/9 Danielle Wicker Tornado in Blum, tx at 7:30 4/9 travis hord chevy dealership on hwy 377 tornado in granbury 5/9 Tamie Apodaca Tornado trying to form over Granbury Texas. Just east of the Granbury square. 6/9 Paul Stone 7/9 Wayne Brownfield This was the rotation just north of Lewisville lake! 8/9 Brian Turner Backside of storm Harbor Lakes in Granbury 9/9 carol tornado forming Rio Vista This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.comtornadofunnel More Photo Galleries Your Hail Photos – May 3, 2021 Your Photos of Hail Damage to Cars, Homes: April 28, 2021 Your Hail Photos – April 28, 2021 A Timeline of Derby Hats in Pictures