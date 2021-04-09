Your Cloud Photos – April 9, 2021

NBC 5 viewers shared photos of interesting clouds over North Texas on Friday, April 9, 2021. You can share your hail photos by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com or CLICK HERE to upload.

1/64
Jeremy Proffitt
Mammatus clouds in the historic district. Waxahachie courthouse and downtown square. From Jeremy Proffitt of Waxahachie.
2/64
Jeremy Proffitt
Mammatus clouds in the historic district. Waxahachie courthouse and downtown square. From Jeremy Proffitt of Waxahachie.
3/64
Jeremy Proffitt
Mammatus clouds in the historic district. Waxahachie courthouse and downtown square. From Jeremy Proffitt of Waxahachie.
4/64
Michael DiPiero
Clouds hitting CAP layer before tonight’s possible storms.
5/64
G O
Near white settlement road
6/64
sarah jordan
storm clouds over Arlington
7/64
Steve Holleman
Haslet looking east
8/64
David Blair
Thunderheads building in Arlington
9/64
Steve Nelson
More mean looking clouds in Mansfield!
10/64
Steve Nelson
More mean looking clouds in Mansfield!
11/64
Steve Nelson
More mean looking clouds in Mansfield!
12/64
alicia howeth
being storm clouds
13/64
Robin Stilwell
Cloud formation from 4th story apartment near George Bush and Independence Parkway in Plano.
14/64
Gabby Madrid
Waxahachie clouds before the storm
15/64
ClintFuller
Clouds over Waxahachie Texas
16/64
Jamie
over DFW
17/64
ignacio nunez
beatiful colors lit up by sunset
18/64
Rhonda Smith
t storm warned storm coming into Rockwall Texas from Lake Ray Hubbard
19/64
Carly Trainor
Carly Trainor
20/64
Brenda
waxahachie
21/64
jake
there is lightning
22/64
sandy cook
never a good sign
23/64
Suzanna Baker
Beautiful Clouds
24/64
Gene Jones
Palmer, Texas
25/64
Dee Kennedy
The clouds look like individual cotton balls, what kind of clouds are these?
26/64
Bob Lesikar
Marshmellow clouds
27/64
Steven Deloach
Taken at 7:40 pm Waxahachie
28/64
Bill
What causes this? I’m 74 and have never seen these before.
29/64
michael davis waxahachie
passing puff balls
30/64
Stephen Vick
Monroe, Louisiana April 9, 2021
31/64
Michael Wood
Mammatus clouds from Venus
32/64
Sally
clouds
33/64
Scott Gates
This storm is due north pictures taken at the Love’s travel stop at US highway 380 and county road 1304 in Bridgeport Texas my name is Scott gates and I am a skywarn spotter
34/64
Dr. Ryan
clouds over Dallas
35/64
Suzanna Baker
Hickory Creek, TexasBeautiful Clouds
36/64
Will Hopkins
Storm to the north from Lancaster.
37/64
Bettina Powell
looking southeast pink storm clouds lewisville tx
38/64
Clint Fuller
Lightning
39/64
Bennett Schierloh
Drone photo of a giant cloud with beautiful colors in Fort Worth at sunset.
40/64
Jeff & Karen Pearson
Looking south from Flower Mound to storms south of Dallas.
41/64
Alexandria Worth
Storms, near Broad and 287 Friday night.
42/64
Jason Ware
Springtime means thunderstorms in North Texas.
43/64
Cristian Mendoza
Beautiful picture of the storm clouds on Friday, April 9.
44/64
Michael Bond
Beautiful thunderheads as seen from Bedford
45/64
Laura Cobb
Looking south east from Prosper at 7:54 p.m.
46/64
Jeff & Karen Pearson
Looking south from Flower Mound to storms south of Dallas.
47/64
Utanah Hoermann
About 7:45 p.m. April 9, 2021 in Farmer Branch, Texas.
48/64
Wenter Anderson
Storms or mothership …
49/64
Wayne Wheat
Hudson Oaks looking east 8 p.m.
50/64
Pat Ray
Storms to the east at sunset.
51/64
Chris Bailey
Supercell south of Dallas.
52/64
Tommy
Looking southwest from Wylie.
53/64
Cheri Burgoon
Taken a little before 8 p.m. April 9, 2021 in central Plano.
54/64
Utanah Hoermann
7:45 p.m. Farmers Branch backyard.
55/64
David Moore
Location: Waxahachie, TX On Fri, Apr 9, 2021, 7:54 PM
56/64
Amanda Clark
Beautiful sky over Las Colinas!
57/64
Jaclyn Francois
Here’s a view of the thunderstorm during sunset from Hickory Creek/Lake Dallas looking toward Garland!Sincerely,Jackie Angel
58/64
John Ambrose
North Fort Worth
59/64
Carriana Goins
I went outside after it finished hailing in Dallas/Lancaster and the clouds looked like something from a Disney movie.
60/64
Stacey
The view south from Lewisville at 8 p.m.
61/64
G O
Shot from Fort Worth, west to east.
62/64
Brandi Cooper
Anvil cloud
63/64
Travis Snook
Taken at about 7:45 p.m. in south Midlothian, looking south towards Maypearl.
64/64
Jami Lovejoy
Bubble clouds in Ovilla TX April 9, 2021

