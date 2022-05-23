Work Week Begins with Cooler Temps and Beneficial Rain, Severe Weather Threat Tuesday

A strong cold front over the weekend brought a big temperature drop. North Texas will experience below-normal temperatures for the start of the workweek. A big contract from the near-record highs that occurred through mid-May.

In addition to the cooler weather, there will be several opportunities for rain and thunderstorms. Monday started with some drizzle, but by the evening hours, widespread rain will start to move in.

Rain and thunderstorms will move across the region Monday evening with, locally heavy rain possible.

Scattered showers and storms will happen throughout the day Tuesday. A stronger round of showers and thunderstorms will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Most of North Texas is under a slight risk for severe weather. Stronger storms could produce hail and damaging winds.

Some of the models are suggesting two to four inches of rain is possible from late Monday through Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals will be higher east and lower west.

Despite the severe weather, this rain will be beneficial. Parts of North Texas are still under severe drought conditions. The rain this week will help.

High temperatures through Wednesday will be below normal in the 70s. Once rain chances end, a warming trend will take place. Memorial Day weekend will feel like summer with highs in the low 90s.

