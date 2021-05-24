Woman Rescued From Rushing Flood Waters in Fort Worth

Fort Worth Firefighters stepped in Monday night and rescued a woman who was swept away by floodwaters.

Officials say this happened in a Fort Worth neighborhood, just north of Saginaw.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The woman's minivan was swept away by the floodwaters near the intersection of Bent Oak Drive and Wagley Robertson Road.

An NBC 5 viewer captured video of firefighters as they rescued the woman. She could be seen clinging to a tree branch as the water was rushing around her.

Thankfully, crews were able to get to her and bring her to safety. She was not hurt but was a little shaken up.

"I think it's something very powerful to be able to tell people that this absolutely can happen to you. If you see water, please don't drive into water if you see it over the road. You don't know how deep it is, you don't know how swift it's moving. Tonight's an example of a situation that could have been much worse, we could have been out here making a recovery instead of a rescue," said Michael Drivdahl with the Fort Worth Police Department.

The fire department responded to several other high water calls, but none where a rescue was needed. The people inside the stalled cars were able to walk away from the car.