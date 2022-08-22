Mesquite

Mesquite Fire Dept: Woman Dead After Vehicle Swept by Floodwater

By NBC DFW Staff

One woman is dead after her vehicle was swept away by floodwater in Mesquite, fire officials confirmed to NBC 5.

Mesquite Fire Department officials said the unidentified woman was inside a vehicle under a bridge on Military Parkway. Officials added that the car was presumably swept off the road at Scyene Road Bridge at the service road of Interstate Highway 635. The vehicle was then discovered by officials as the water receded, according to Mesquite Fire Department officials.

Officials also said the woman was on the phone with family at that time and then lost contact.

Mesquite police and firefighters were on the scene previously when the rescue efforts turned into a recovery.

This story is developing.

