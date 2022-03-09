forecast

Quick Warmup Before Rain or Winter Mix Friday

It will be cooler this week with a few chances for rain and even a wintry mix of precipitation

By Samantha Davies

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry days. Thursday will actually be on the warm side with highs in the low 70s. But this is a very brief warmup. A strong late-season cold front will move in on Thursday night and will bring another chance for rain or sleet.

This front will cause temperatures to drop giving us, yet again, a chance for a wintry mix of precipitation.

All precipitation ends Friday afternoon from west to east. Temperatures Friday night will go down into the 20s allowing for a hard freeze Saturday morning.

If you did any early-season planting, you will want to protect plants by covering them or bringing them inside.

The average date of the last freeze at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, where official records are kept, is March 12. The latest we have seen an official freeze is April 13.

In 2021, parts of North Texas had a very late season freeze on April 21.

This article tagged under:

forecastwinter weathercold frontSleet
