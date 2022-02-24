Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Saturday Morning in North Texas

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 4 am through noon Saturday, from DFW to the north and west. Any ice accumulation will be very light. Most roads will be fine, but you should still be careful early in the morning, as a thin glaze of ice may affect some bridges and overpasses.

Chances for some drizzle or light rain will develop by early Saturday morning. And with the temperature just below freezing, there could be some minor issues with ice forming on trees, windshields, and perhaps even a few bridges or overpasses.

Saturday morning appears quite wet and chilly for the Cowtown 5K and 10K races in Fort Worth. Light rain is likely to continue off and on for much of the day. But nice outdoor weather will return in time for the Cowtown Marathon on Sunday, with sunshine, light wind, and temperatures climbing from below freezing at daybreak to the mid 50s by afternoon.

The rain becomes more widespread Saturday. Plan in it being an indoor day.

The sun returns Sunday and a warming trend begins. Highs next week will be in the 70s.

March 1, next Tuesday is the start of meteorological spring. It is safe to say it will feel very springlike.

