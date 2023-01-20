Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Tuesday Across Parts of North Texas

Some much-needed moisture is on the horizon for North Texas. While precipitation starts as cold rain, some snow will also mix in across the region on Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas to the north and west of the Metroplex. The advisory will go into effect at noon Tuesday and continue through midnight.

Areas included in the advisory could see a slushy accumulation, between 1 and 3 inches, primarily in the grass and on elevated surfaces.

Before arriving in North Texas, Tuesday's storm system will dig deep into the Southwestern U.S.

As it moves slowly toward Texas, rich Gulf moisture will move into place. This is the perfect setup for widespread, soaking rain across our area. In addition, it's a good setup for colder weather and wintry precipitation across North Texas.

The rain is expected to set in by early Tuesday. It will last for much of the day. The chance of rain is holding at 100% for DFW.

As the storm system pulls in colder air, a transition to a rain-snow mix will occur from west to east across North Texas.

Accumulating snow is possible across western North Texas and along the Red River. Little to no accumulation is expected along the Interstate 20 corridor.

Rain totals will likely be around an inch for much of North Texas. This is good news considering the rain deficit in place and the high fire danger of late.

Forecast models for the weather event are below.