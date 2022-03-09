Winter Weather Advisory: Quick Warmup Today Before Rain, Winter Mix Friday

A strong cold front will bring another chance of wintry weather to North Texas by Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Collin, Denton, Jack, Wise, Fannin, Cooke, Grayson and Montague counties from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service said sleet and snow accumulations from a tenth to a half an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible in the areas under the advisory. Slippery road conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses, could make travel hazardous during the morning and evening commutes.

Temperatures will be at or below freezing Friday with gusty north winds producing wind chills in the teens.

THURSDAY WARMUP

Thursday will actually be on the warm side with highs in the low 70s. But this is a very brief warmup. A strong late-season cold front will move in Thursday night and will bring another chance for rain or sleet.

This front will cause temperatures to drop, giving us, yet again, a chance for a wintry mix of precipitation.

FRIDAY MORNING

Friday morning may start with cold rain, but as temperatures drop sleet or even snow will be possible.

All precipitation will end from west to east Friday afternoon. The precipitation may end as snow.

If sleet or snow does start to accumulate it will likely be to the northwest of the DFW metro area. Widespread travel impacts are not expected, but some bridges and overpasses may become slick.

All precipitation ends Friday afternoon from west to east. Temperatures Friday night will go down into the 20s allowing for a hard freeze Saturday morning.

If you did any early-season planting, you will want to protect plants by covering them or bringing them inside.

The average date of the last freeze at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, where official records are kept, is March 12. The latest we have seen an official freeze is April 13.

In 2021, parts of North Texas had a very late season freeze on April 21.